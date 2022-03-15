High Energy Blaze Needs Someone To Match His Playful Personality

Three-year-old Blaze is a high-energy dog who loves people and being active! His hobbies include playing fetch with a ball and watching television. Blaze can be strong on a leash, so he needs someone who can continue teaching him his leash manners – and match his playful, energetic personality. Blaze would do best as the only pet in the home so he can give you all his love!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
