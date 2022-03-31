Monrovia Police: Driver Threatens to Shoot Officer - Arrested, Given Ticket, Released; $5,000 of Cigarettes Stolen; Intoxicated Drivers; Smash and Grab Phones; and Lots More ...

Vehicle Burglary
March 24 at 7:29 a.m., the victim reported someone had smashed his vehicle's window in the 900 block of W. Colorado and stole his wallet. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary – Subject Arrested
March 24 at 8:40 a.m., a caller reported her ex-boyfriend was trespassing on her property in the 200 block of E. Cherry. Officers arrived and determined a residential burglary occurred. Officers located the subject nearby and detained him. The victim's property was located on the suspect. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Unlicensed Driver / Criminal Threats – Suspects Arrested
March 24 at 9:33 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the 300 block of W. Palm. The driver was unlicensed so the driver and passenger were removed from the vehicle. During the vehicle inventory the officer found drugs which the passenger admitted belong to her. The passenger was arrested. While placing the handcuffs on the passenger, she used her nails to injure one of the officers. The driver screamed he was going to shoot the officer. Both were arrested, taken into custody, and later released on a citation.
Grand Theft
March 24 at 10:52 a.m., a grand theft was reported in a business in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. The victim arrived to the business with a load of cigarettes to replenish his inventory. He exited his vehicle and walked into the store. Within a few seconds a vehicle drives up and three males exit and unload $5,000 worth of cigarettes from the victim's vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 24 at 2:01 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of S. California for a public assist. During the contact the reporting party was ran for wants and warrants. A computer check returned with a Monrovia Police Department warrant. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Mail Theft – Suspect Arrested
March 24 at 9:06p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Evergreen when a citizen observed a female adult going through a mailbox. Officers arrived and located the female and during the investigation discovered she had mail and two credit cards that did not belong to her. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 24 at 11:49 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of Bonita called to report there was a subject rolling around in his neighbor's driveway. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. While speaking with the subject, officers determined the subject was under the influence of drugs. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Subject Arrested
March 25 at 12:24 a.m., officers noticed a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation in the area of Madison and Colorado. The driver was stopped for the vehicle code violation. During the investigation, the officers determined the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and taken into custody for a sobering period.
Theft
March 25 at 2:16 a.m., a security company that monitors the cameras for a business in the 3000 block of Peck reported they could see two subjects in the business yard carrying large bags. Officers conducted an area search but were unable to locate the subjects. The loss is unknown. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
March 25 at 11:27 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Hillcrest called to report his vehicle was broken into. Evidence of the crime was located. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
March 25 at 7:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Huntington after two subjects left the location with merchandise without paying. The subjects cut the security tags and left them in the store. There was security footage of the subjects. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Warrant Arrest – Subject Arrested
March 25 at 10:42 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle fail to stop for a stop sign and stopped the vehicle in the area of Alta Vista and Huntington. The officer contacted the driver and discovered the driver was displaying symptoms of being under the influence and had a warrant for his arrest. The driver was arrested and taken into custody for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Subject Arrested
March 25 at 11:00 p.m., a vehicle was located in the area of Lemon and Primrose parked with the windows rolled down and traffic collision damage on it. The officer checked the vehicle to ensure it was not stolen and conducted a computer check which revealed the owner had several outstanding warrants. While investigating, the owner arrived. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
March 25 at 11:06 p.m., an employee in the 800 block of E. Huntington reported that a subject that at the gas station stole a ring of keys and a lock to the business. The attendant was able to obtain a license plate when the subject returned to the location and returned the keys, but the lock and keys to the business were not on the ring of keys. Officers conducted a registration check and discovered the vehicle was registered to an address nearby. Officers drove to the location and saw a subject go to the rear of the location. While waiting for additional units, two family members arrived and stated the house belonged to their parents, but they were out of the country. The subjects were confrontational and did not want the officers to check the area. An air unit checked the rear, but did not locate anyone, so the vehicle involved was towed. While conducting an inventory search, the missing key and lock were located. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Subject Arrested
March 26 at 3:30 a.m., a citizen reported a female yelling in the area of Duarte and Mayflower. Officers arrived and located a female adult. During the investigation, officers discovered the female had several outstanding warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Fight in Progress
March 26 at 7:35 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Fano called to report that two subjects were fighting in the street. One of the subjects had a bat. When officers arrived the subjects were gone. A bat, crow bar, and blood were located at the scene. The scene was processed and evidence was collected. This investigation is continuing.
Indecent Exposure – Subject Arrested
March 26 at 5:50 p.m., a witness reported a subject on his porch exposing himself. Officers arrived and located the subject. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Subject Arrested
March 26 at 6:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Huntington regarding a subject causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer check revealed the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
March 26 at 6:14 p.m., a bicycle theft was reported in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. The victim parked and locked his bicycle at the bicycle rack. When he returned his bicycle was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery – Suspects Arrested
March 26 at 8:29 p.m., an officer was traveling through a parking lot in the 700 block of E Huntington when he noticed two subjects were having a problem starting a vehicle. The officer observed the plate and conducted a computer check which revealed the vehicle was stolen. Officers conducted a traffic stop. The subjects where arrested and taken into custody.
Brandishing a Firearm
March 26 at 10:22 p.m., the victim was inside his open garage working on a vehicle in the 400 block of Genoa when a male suspect arrived and began a conversation with the victim. The suspect suddenly displayed a firearm and a second suspect appeared also holding a firearm. One of the suspects asked for the keys to the vehicle and the victim stated he did not have the keys. The two suspects looked at each other and began speaking with each other. The victim went into his residence and retrieved a firearm and pointed it at the suspects. The victim told the suspects to leave and they did. Officers conducted an area check for the suspects and were unable to locate them. This investigation is continuing.
Battery – Subject Arrested
March 26 at 11:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to the location regarding a battery that occurred at the location. The suspect was seen kicking cars in the area and confronting customers. One customer was approaching the business when the suspect kicked the victim. The victim desired a citizen’s arrest, so the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
March 27 at 10:10 a.m., the reporting party called to report damage to the front gate of a business in the 800 block of E. Central. The officer arrived and checked surveillance footage and discovered two male subjects in the lot in the early morning hours. The subjects used a work truck to ram the gate causing it to open. They stole two vehicles. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
March 27 at 4:18 p.m., an employee reported a commercial burglary in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Surveillance video showed a female and male walk into and break a display case with a hammer. They stole several phones and took off running. Officers did an area check but were unable to locate them. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
March 27 at 6:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Mountain after the victim walked outside and realized her vehicle was taken from the parking lot. The victim parked her vehicle around 5:10 p.m. and went shopping. When she return at 5:50 p.m., she realized it was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Subject Arrested
March 27 at 8:39 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Pomona when a security officer observed two females fighting in the balcony of an apartment complex. Officers arrived and discovered this was a domestic dispute. One of the parties was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
March 27 at 11:12 p.m., the victim called to report he was driving when another driver started following him and caused him to collide. The victim drove to the station and parked in front of the station when the suspect exited his vehicle and began striking the victim’s car with his hands and feet. Officers arrived and contacted the subjects involved. Officers determined the suspect needed to be further evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Mental Evaluation
March 28 at 12:37 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Primrose and Walnut regarding a subject who called 911 but was difficult to understand on the phone. Officers arrived and located a subject who appeared to be suffering from a mental health issue. During the investigation, officers located a firearm in his possession. The subject was transported to a mental health facility.
Vandalism
March 28 at 2:10 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Colorado called to report an unknown male transient walked onto their property and broke a window. The officer reviewed the surveillance footage and recognized the transient from numerous prior contacts. A report was taken and it will sent to the DA's office for filing consideration.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
March 28 at 2:13 p.m., an employee at a grocery store in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a male transient was at the location and stole a couple of items. When confronted and told to put the items down, he made criminal threats toward the employee. He left the location without paying for the property. Officers located him a short distance away and he was detained. He was positively identified by the victim and was arrested. The suspect was the same suspect who vandalized the home earlier in the 200 block of E. Colorado. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Non-Injury Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
March 28 at 2:43 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Huntington. Officers arrived and as they were talking to the involved parties, they determined one party was under the influence. He was arrested and taken into custody for a sobering period.
Criminal Threats – Suspect Arrested
March 28 at 5:32 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of Oakcliff reported her adult son, who has a restraining order from being at the home, was outside the house banging on the front door yelling he was going to come inside and kill her. Officers arrived and located the suspect. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism / Mental Evaluation
March 28 at 7:07 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Duarte regarding a known male subject breaking his ex-girlfriend’s window. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. After issuing him a citation, the suspect began to slam his head into the police unit and made suicidal statements. The subject was transported to a mental health facility.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
March 29 at 12:47 p.m., while on an unrelated call, an officer saw a known male transient walking in the area of Mayflower and Colorado. The officer stopped to speak with the subject. A consent search located methamphetamine in his wallet. The subject was arrested.
Drunk In Public – Subject Arrested
March 29 at 3:10 p.m., a caller stated one of his employees was in the 600 block of W. Huntington and possibly under the influence. Officers responded and located the subject. He admitted to smoking marijuana and was very unsteady on his feet. The officers felt he was unable to care for himself. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery Report
March 29 at 10:43 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of E. Chestnut regarding a fight between two males. Officers arrived and discovered two brothers were in a fistfight before officers arrived. Both brothers refused to press charges against each other.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 30 at 6:47 a.m., a passerby in the 100 block of W. Colorado reported a transient who appeared to be smoking narcotics. Officers arrived and detained a male adult who was in possession of Fentanyl and smoking paraphernalia. The suspect was cited and released in the field.
Grand Theft Auto / Grand Theft Auto Recovery
March 30 at 7:31 a.m., a caller reported his work van had just been stolen from the 1600 block of California. Officers searched the area but could not locate the vehicle. As the officer was taking the report. El Monte Police Department notified dispatch that they had the vehicle. The van was recovered. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
March 30 at 8:10 a.m., a victim reported someone had broken into their attached garage in the 1200 block of S. Mayflower and items were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
March 30 at 12:21 p.m., a passerby reported a vandalism in the 120 block of W. Colorado. The caller reported seeing a male transient vandalized a parked car causing the passenger side mirror to be broken off. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
March 30 at 12:38 p.m., a caller reported he had parked his vehicle in a parking lot in the 700 block of W. Huntington and the catalytic converter was stolen overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
March 30 at 1:16pm, a vehicle collided into a structure in the area of Shamrock and Central. It appears the driver suffered a medical emergency.
Battery / Weapons Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 30 at 1:54 p.m., a victim reported he had just been assaulted in the area of Foothill and California. The victim reported he and his girlfriend were walking down an alley when the suspect pushed him to the ground. The suspect brandished a knife and swung it at the victim. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The suspect was identified and located at his house nearby. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft from a Vehicle
March 30 at 9:07 p.m., an employee in the 100 block of E. Pomona called to report items were stolen from his vehicle. The vehicle was left unlocked outside the business yard. This investigation is continuing.
