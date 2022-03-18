News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Statement of City Council Candidate Larry Spicer
Larry Spicer – I am a native Monrovian; an experienced, results oriented, community volunteer. My services include being a U.S. Army Veteran; City Councilmember, MAP Leader, ex Planning Commissioner; Parent on Patrol for Monrovia Public Schools; Board Member for MTA Gold Line and Foothill Workforce Development; American Red Cross and Tournament of Roses volunteer; Second Baptist Monrovia member (partial list).
11 years ago, I promised to solve problems, continue to plan for the future, listen to concerns, partner with schools, businesses and community; handle citizen and staff concern fairly; and be fiscally responsible so that Monrovia’s services and programs might exist and improve. I have kept my promises and vow to continue and expand progress already delivered!
Monrovia has provided my wife and me a safe place to raise and educate our three children. Your support gives me the opportunity to keep giving back so ALL Monrovians can enjoy safe living and workplaces, good schools, and a prosperous All-American City.
Vote - Larry J. Spicer for City Council
on June 7, 2022
Posted by Brad at 3/18/2022
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
If you want to see change DON'T vote for Larry. 11 years on city council is too long especially when he doesn't have a real opinion on important community issues. The current council has lead our city into debt and over development. Our city needs new leadership with fresh perspective!ReplyDelete
Terrible candidate! Vote in anyone else #byelarryReplyDelete