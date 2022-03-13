News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Council To Consider $1.6 Million Contract To Remove Rubble From Canyon Park; Returning Power to City Committees; Vietnam War Vets Day

Some of the mess in Canyon Park.

At its next meeting (agenda: https://tny.im/lqQIc) the Monrovia City Council will consider ...

~ Contracting with Monrovia's Pokrajac Corporation for up to $1.6 million to remove wood, soil, rocks, and boulders from Canyon Park as part of the city's park repair project.  https://tny.im/qBte5

~ Return the power to make decisions related to Historic Preservation and Development Review to ... the Historic Preservation Commission and the Development Review Committee. During COVID some of those powers had been temporarily delegated to the Director of Community Development.  https://tny.im/kxTUf

~ Proclaiming March 29 to be National Vietnam War Veterans Day. https://tny.im/nVxsN

- Brad Haugaard

