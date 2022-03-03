Monrovia Police: Five EBT Accounts Compromised; Ex-Girlfriend vs Girlfriend; Man Busts Window When He Can't Get Marijuana; Etc.

Vehicle Burglary
February 24 at 6:09 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Los Angeles called to report that his vehicle was broken into sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
February 24 at 1:49 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Peck and Live Oak when he saw an unoccupied vehicle parked in the area. A computer check revealed the vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was recovered and the registered owner was notified.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 24 at 3:39 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision between a bicycle and a motorist in the area of Eighth and Duarte. Officers and Monrovia Paramedics arrived and checked on the well-being of the occupants. The bicyclist had minor injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
February 24 at 6:50 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 500 block of E. Olive. The victim reported that tools were stolen from his truck. The investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
February 24 a 7:48 p.m., a victim reported someone slashed her tires while parked behind a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Assault / Burglary / Threatening / Stalking
February 24 at 10:07 p.m., a victim in the 900 block of E. Lemon called to report that her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend entered through her bedroom window and assaulted her. During the investigation, officers discovered the ex-girlfriend had broken in to the residence several days ago and stole several items from the residence. Officers also discovered the suspect had been stalking the victim. A temporary restraining order was obtained. The investigation is continuing.
Vandalism / Suspicious Person
February 24 at 11:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of E. Palm when a window was smashed at the location. During the investigation, officers learned that the resident was locking up the house when he observed a male subject walking up the driveway. The resident opened the door and yelled out to the subject. The subject indicated he wanted to buy marijuana. The resident stated that he uses marijuana, but he does not sell it. The subject insisted that he sell him some marijuana, but when refused the subject left and walked around the residence and threw a rock through the kitchen window which broke the window and struck the refrigerator.
Warrant Arrest
February 25 at 1:30 a.m., a caller reported a wanted subject had checked into a motel in the 700 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and set up. The subject exited the room and was taken into custody without incident. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Overdose
February 25 at 2:13 a.m., an overdose was reported in the 800 block of W. Foothill. He was treated by paramedics and transported to a local hospital.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
February 25 at 2:25 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill called to report that a vehicle just crashed into the front window of their business and fled the scene. Officers responded and located the vehicle in the area. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Burglary
February 26 at 7:54 a.m., a caller reported their property had been broken into in the 200 block of Linwood sometime during the night. Officers arrived and determined the property was currently being renovated. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity
February 26 at 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 300 W. Huntington Dr. regarding a vehicle swerving in and out of lanes. An officer located a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop. The officer observed a plastic baggie containing a white substance sticking out of the subject's left shirt pocket. Investigation revealed the subject was in possession of cocaine. The subject was arrested.
Shoplifting / Assault
February 26 at 9:00 p.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington stated that a subject stole merchandise and assaulted their security guard. Investigation revealed that a subject was about to exit the store without paying. The security guard reached into the subject's bag and retrieved the items and a brief argument ensued. The subject then swung at the security guard but the security guard ducked. The suspect fled the location. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft / Warrant Arrest
February 26 at 9:09 p.m., officers were flagged down at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington while they were investigating another incident, regarding a subject that just fled their store with stolen merchandise. The subject was located and detained. The property was recovered and no prosecution was desired; however, the subject had an outstanding outside warrant. The subject was arrested per authority of the warrant and transported to Monrovia Police Department jail for booking.
Residential Burglary
February 26 at 11:27 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Meadow Lane called stating their house was broken into. The incident occurred sometime during the evening hours. The suspect(s) broke the rear glass door to make entry. Once inside, the suspect(s) ransacked the rooms but nothing appeared stolen at the time. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity
February 28 at 11:18 a.m., a witness called to state that a subject wearing all red went into the backyard of a residence in the 500 block of N. Magnolia. It didn't appear to be the homeowner or anyone associated with the residence. Officers responded and located the subject in the rear yard. It was a female transient known from prior contacts. A consensual search revealed a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
February 28 at 12:39 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Chestnut came in and reported his Ford van had been stolen from the location. The last time he saw it at the location was five days ago. There was no evidence located and nobody else had permission to drive the vehicle. The vehicle was entered as stolen.
Fraud
March 1 at 8:12 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of W. Walnut came into the Monrovia Police Department lobby to report her EBT account had been compromised. It is unknown who or how it occurred and she did not give anyone permission to access her account. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
March 1 at 9:03 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Cypress came into the Monrovia Police Department lobby to report her EBT account had been compromised. It is unknown who or how it occurred and she did not give anyone permission to access her account. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
March 1 at 9:19 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Parker came into the Monrovia Police Department lobby to report her EBT account had been compromised. It is unknown who or how it occurred and she did not give anyone permission to access her account. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
March 1 at 9:55 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Parker came into the Monrovia Police Department lobby to report his EBT account had been compromised. It is unknown who or how it occurred and he did not give anyone permission to access his account. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest
March 1 at 12:41 p.m., an employee at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a male subject was inside the location arguing with employees and refusing to leave. Officers arrived and recognized the individual from previous contacts. A computer check revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Officers arrested the subject and took him into custody.
Fraud
March 1 at 1:27 p.m., a victim in the 1800 block of S. Peck came to Monrovia Police Department lobby to report her EBT account had been compromised. It is unknown who or how it occurred and she did not give anyone permission to access her account. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
March 1 at 2:30 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of W. Duarte called to report someone has opened accounts in her name without her permission. She is now receiving letters from collections companies regarding payment to the accounts that she did not open. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
March 1 at 10:40 p.m., the alarm service for a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck called and said they were watching two suspects throwing car parts over the south fence. One suspect was last seen running south from the property. Officers did an area check and located three rims and tires near the suspects’ vehicle off Danes & Eighth in the City of Arcadia. The suspects were never located and the property was returned to the owner. The suspects’ vehicle was towed for expired registration.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
March 2 at 6:53 a.m., a non-injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Los Angeles and Ivy. A vehicle traveling east continued through the intersection and struck the front end of the other vehicle. The driver of the vehicle failing to stop for the posted stop sign was issued a citation.
Domestic Violence
March 2 at 11:21 p.m., officers responded to 200 block of E. Walnut regarding possible domestic violence. The male suspect fled in a vehicle prior to officers arriving. The victim told officers her husband became violent during an argument and punched her in the face. Officers searched the area for the suspect but couldn't find him. The suspect was entered as a wanted person into the system.
No comments:
Post a Comment