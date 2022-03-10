Monrovia Police: Gunshot Breaks Up Fight at Party; Texting While Drunk and Driving; EBT Card Money Stolen; Hikers Get Lost; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 404 service events, resulting in 60 investigations.
Vandalism
March 3 at 7:22 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 300 block of S. Primrose when they saw spray paint on the backside of the band shell. Public Works was notified. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
March 3 at 10:19 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Central called to report that his vehicle was stolen sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 3 at 1:07 p.m., a caller reported a male adult was passed out on the sidewalk near the intersection of Cypress and Alta Vista. Officers arrived and checked on the subject's well-being. There were two open bottles of alcohol next to him. He woke up and it was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Shooting / Possession of a Firearm – Suspects Arrested
March 3 at 11:01 pm, two officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 300 block of W. Olive regarding a loud party. As officers were entering the interior court yard, they saw multiple subjects near the rear patio area fighting. Simultaneously, someone in the crowd fired one gunshot. Officers retreated behind cover as the group scattered. Multiple subjects ran south towards the alley. The Officers detained over 10 subjects in the court yard, including one subject who was in possession of a "ghost" gun. Two arrests were made. It did not appear that anyone was struck by the gunfire.
Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
March 4 at 3:33 am, a bicyclist was stopped for a traffic violation near the intersection of Myrtle and Evergreen. The subject consented to a search and the officer located a meth pipe in his pocket. He was arrested.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 4 at 11:33 a.m., a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation was conducted near the intersection of Huntington and California. Further investigation revealed the driver had an outstanding $100,000 warrant for his arrest for weapons. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Trespassing
March 4 at 8:06 a.m., officers responded to the top of a parking structure in the 100 block of W. Colorado regarding several juveniles on the roof top. Two juveniles were located on the roof of the structure. Officers contacted the HOA, who desired prosecution for trespassing. The two juveniles were issued a citation out in the field and their parents were contacted. They were released to their parents.
Domestic Violence
March 5 at 7:06 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported her boyfriend slapped her during an argument. The boyfriend left prior to officer arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
March 5 at 12:41 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of Royal Oaks reported several catalytic converters to his vehicles had been stolen sometime overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Theft
March 5 at 1:20 p.m., a victim in the 800 block of S. Myrtle reported a package mailed to her had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 5 at 7:48 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for speed violation in the area of Primrose and Pomona. Further investigation revealed, the driver was driving while under the influence of alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and she was subsequently arrested for DUI. The driver was transported to Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
March 5 at 8:16 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of W. Huntington stated her vehicle had been stolen from a parking lot. The vehicle was stolen at approximately 9:30 p.m. The victim left the vehicle unlocked and the keys in the center console. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 6 at 12:05 a.m., officers responded to the area of Foothill and Mountain regarding a traffic collision. The driver was texting on her cell phone when she made an unsafe turning movement and struck a parked vehicle. Investigation revealed she was driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Battery
March 6 at 10:07 a.m., officers were dispatched to a fight in progress at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain Ave. One of the involved parties had been pepper sprayed. Officers responded and ushered Monrovia Fire Department personnel into the scene to provide treatment. The subjects both wanted prosecution against each other. The case will be filed with the District Attorney's Office.
Fraud
March 6 at 11:35 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of S. Magnolia Ave. reported that her recently issued EBT card was almost immediately fraudulently accessed and emptied of funds remotely. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Persons
March 6 at 4:56 p.m., residents in the 400 block of Highland called to report that a group had gone hiking on a poorly marked trail nearby and two of them fell off the side. Officers responded and coordinated with the Pasadena PD helicopter and the Monrovia Fire and Rescue personnel. The helicopter was able to find the lost hikers and direct them to where they could be safely evacuated by MFD personnel on the ground.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspects Arrested
March 6 at 9:49 p.m., a shoplifting was reported at a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill. The business decided they did not desire prosecution since their items were recovered. Both subjects displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Evaluations were conducted on both subjects and they were subsequently arrested for being under the influence. They were transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 7 at 2:47 a.m., an officer in the area of Mountain and Palm noticed a vehicle stopped along the east curb of Mountain at Palm with vomit along the driver's door. A subject was slumped over in the driver's seat. The engine was running and the windows were rolled down. The subject stated he had been driving and then pulled over. Investigation revealed he had been driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Suspect Arrested
March 7 at 12:47 p.m., dispatch received a call of a possible drunk driver in the area of 100 S. Myrtle. The license plate was given to dispatch and the vehicle returned with an address in Monrovia. Officers arrived at the address and the vehicle was parked in the driveway. Officers made contact with a subject who was positively identified as being the driver. It was also discovered that the subject detained was a suspect being reported in an assault with a deadly weapon. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempted Bicycle Theft
March 8 at 4:18 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of S. Alta Vista regarding an attempted bicycle theft. The suspects climbed the apartment railing to the second floor balcony and took a bicycle. The resident heard the suspect taking the bicycle and chased after him south on Alta Vista. The suspect threw the bicycle down and continued on foot. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offenses – Suspects Arrested
March 8 at 7:41 a.m., a caller stated there was a vehicle parked in the area of 400 Bella Vista which was occupied by a female who she saw outside the vehicle urinating. Officers arrived and when making contact with the female, discovered another male was in the vehicle. While speaking with them, the officers saw drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A consent search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia and drugs. The vehicle was also expired over 6 months. The vehicle was stored and the subjects were issued a citation.
Vehicle Burglary
March 8 at 6:54 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a vehicle burglary. The victim parked and entered the store for a short time. When she came back out, she saw her window was smashed and her stereo was missing. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
March 9 at 10:39 a.m., the owner of a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported that last week a female purchased approximately $3,000 worth of flooring. The business uses a third party for payments of merchandise. The purchase order was approved and the female received her flooring from their warehouse in Azusa. A week later, they received notice from the third party that the payment made by the female was fraudulent. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest / Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
March 9 at 2:53 p.m., an employee in the 300 block of S. Myrtle called to say a known male transient had stacked tables and chairs around the area he was sitting and said nobody could sit near him. They asked him to put the tables and chairs back and he refused. Officers arrived and a computer check revealed he had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrants and for the municipal code violation of interfering with library services and taken into custody.
