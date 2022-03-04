Suicide Prevention Kits; Old Town Historic Walking Tour; Preventing Deadly Citrus Disease

~ March is Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness Month in Monrovia and the library has eight Mental Health and Wellness Book Kits on such topics as: anxiety, depression, grief, mindfulness and stress relief; substance abuse; postpartum depression; PTSD, and; mental health and wellness. The kits can be checked out for six weeks. For more information contact the library at 256-8274.
~ The Monrovia Historic Preservation Group will hold an Historic Walking Tour in Downtown Monrovia on Saturday, March 5 beginning at 10 a.m. Meet at the southeast corner of Myrtle and Palm, across from Library Park. Cost is $5 per person, the tour lasts about two hours, and RSVPs are not necessary.
~ Here are tips to prevent the spread of the deadly citrus tree disease, Huanglongbing (HLB), which is spread by a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid that feeds on citrus leaves. There is no cure.
Before moving fruit from your property ...
- Remove all leaves, stems and branches.
- Wash fruit thoroughly.
- Fully open bags carrying your citrus, dump and shake them out, and remove any stems, leaves, or other debris.
- Inspect clothes, personal items, and vehicles for plant materials and brush them off.
To report any suspected findings of the disease, call the California Department of Food and Agriculture at (800) 491-1899.
- Brad Haugaard
