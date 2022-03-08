News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Gina Ayala Named Middle School State Educator of the Year


Monrovia School District reports that over the weekend Clifton Middle School teacher Gina Ayala was named Middle School State Educator of the Year by the California League of Schools. 

- Brad Haugaard 
