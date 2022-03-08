News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Gina Ayala Named Middle School State Educator of the Year
Monrovia School District reports that over the weekend Clifton Middle School teacher Gina Ayala was named Middle School State Educator of the Year by the California League of Schools.
- Brad Haugaard
