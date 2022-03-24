GoFundMe for Stem Cell Therapy for Monrovia High Baseball Player

A GoFundMe page posted by Judith Zuniga is attempting to raise $50,000 for stem cell therapy for Frankie Cervantes, a Monrovia High varsity baseball player, who she said suffered a spinal injury in an ATV accident on February 13, 2021.
Zuniga says the "stem cell therapy is NOT covered by insurance. It is still considered a trial treatment. Frankie will get a total of four infusions and a spinal tap directly into the spine every three months.... The cost for stem cell treatment starts at $50,000 dollars."
Details: https://tny.im/61YEO
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment