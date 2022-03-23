Free Neighborhood Conference on April 30

Monrovia Area Partnership will hold its 12th Annual free MAP Neighborhood Conference on Saturday, April 30, at Second Baptist Church - 925 S. Shamrock Ave. Workshops include:
- Addressing Our Environment
- Top 10 Secret Resources in Monrovia
- Is Your Home a Historic Landmark or a Cute But...
- Housing Panel
- History of Monrovia
- Active Shooter Training
- Eat Healthy When You Have No Time
- Volunteering Panel
For more information: (626) 932-5563, map@ci.monrovia.ca.us, or cityofmonrovia.org/map
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment