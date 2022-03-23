News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Free Neighborhood Conference on April 30


Monrovia Area Partnership will hold its 12th Annual free MAP Neighborhood Conference on Saturday, April 30, at Second Baptist Church - 925 S. Shamrock Ave. Workshops include:

  • Addressing Our Environment
  • Top 10 Secret Resources in Monrovia
  • Is Your Home a Historic Landmark or a Cute But...
  • Housing Panel
  • History of Monrovia
  • Active Shooter Training
  • Eat Healthy When You Have No Time
  • Volunteering Panel

For more information: (626) 932-5563, map@ci.monrovia.ca.us, or cityofmonrovia.org/map

