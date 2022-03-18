CleanMonrovia Program Launching; Four More Utility Boxes Need Artists

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ A CleanMonrovia Program will begin on Monday, March 21. It will initially focus on providing citywide information on disposing of bulky items, information about E-waste, hazardous waste, composting, SB1383, and tree planting. Details: https://tny.im/MDL53
~ The Art on the Box project of Monrovia's Art in Public Places has artists decorate utility boxes throughout the city. The theme for the 2022 Art on the Box Program is Celebrating Diversity. Four utility boxes are available for painting. The program is open to artists of all ages. Entries must be original and artwork must be suitable for all ages. Submission deadline is March 31, 2022. For more information and application: cityofmonrovia.org/art.
- Brad Haugaard
