Statement of Mayoral Candidate Stephen Grollnek

Stephen Grollnek for Mayor
After 33 years we finally have a chance to rid ourselves of the local cartel. Fight the lying, cheating, and stealing, elect an outsider. I am an honest businessman and long-time resident of Monrovia. I stand for honesty and high visibility in leadership.
Over-development in Monrovia has made a few rich while slowing draining the city of it's quaint home-spun image. So called low income housing which is really hugely over priced has contributed to on-street parking problems as well as over crowding in some areas. New hotels and high rise buildings have become the norm in Monrovia. This is great for the political elite as it enables them to have their beachfront home in Mexico but robs the city of it's charm.
The Friday night street fair is nothing more than a lowly swap meet. Over-priced meals on Myrtle Avenue that few of the local folks can afford, a ghastly pawn shop in the middle of Old Town, are all signs that our city is moving in the wrong direction.
Elect a vibrant, hard working, consciencious local businessman. I am the person to lead our town and begin to turn our once lovely city around to the shining All American City it was.
The Shadow endorses Mr. Grollnek for mayor. The perennial candidate for 24 years, already called 'Mr. Mayor' by many. Let’s make it a reality.
