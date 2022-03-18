Monrovia's Somewhat Complex Election

There are two city council positions open but it is entirely possible that the city could end up with three new council members.
How can that be?
City Clerk Alice Atkins explains:
There are two City Council seats on the ballot. The two candidates with the most votes will be elected. If Councilmember Shevlin is elected Mayor and takes office, there would be a vacancy in her seat on the City Council. The new City Council would be required to follow Government Code Section 36512 to determine how to fill the remainder of the vacant City Council term.
So, if Councilmember Becky Shevlin is elected mayor her council seat would be vacant and the council would then select someone to fill it.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment