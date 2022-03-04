News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

School District to Create New Admin Positions; Adopt Suicide Prevention Policy, Mission and Vision Statements; Etc.

At its next meeting (agenda: https://tny.im/3QCfK) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider...

~ Adopting a Suicide Prevention policy. https://tny.im/4iMKo

~ Creating two new administrative job positions: Director, Elementary Educational Services (https://tny.im/US5O7); and Director, Secondary Educational Services (https://tny.im/KItR).

~ Hiring J & A Fencing Engineering for $68,700 to repair the Monrovia High tennis court fencing due to extreme wind damage. https://tny.im/9OvRT

~ Adopting this Mission Statement: "The Monrovia Unified School District exists to provide all students with an exceptional education, ensuring all graduate fully prepared for college, career, and life."  [Comment: Hopefully correct the grammar first.] https://tny.im/DMW5g

~ And this Vision Statement: "Our vision is to be an exemplary school district by empowering all students to reach their highest potential through innovative, engaging, and personalized learning experiences." https://tny.im/8dPao

~ A service agreement with Pure Water SoCal, for a hygienic touch-free water drinking dispenser system for district-wide staff break rooms. https://tny.im/Dx5Jw

~ Honoring as Employees of the Month for March: 

  • Tomasa Rios, Food Services Manager - Bradoaks
  • Karen Littlefield, Teacher - Bradoaks
  • Victoria Walden, Health Clerk - Wild Rose
  • Alison Meloserdoff, Teacher - Wild Rose
~ Hiring the firm, Christy White, to do the district's annual financial audit. https://tny.im/tMMiq

~ Receive a report indicating that the district is able to meet its financial obligations for the current and subsequent two fiscal years. https://tny.im/F29Ly

- Brad Haugaard

