School District to Create New Admin Positions; Adopt Suicide Prevention Policy, Mission and Vision Statements; Etc.

~ Adopting a Suicide Prevention policy. https://tny.im/4iMKo
~ Creating two new administrative job positions: Director, Elementary Educational Services (https://tny.im/US5O7); and Director, Secondary Educational Services (https://tny.im/KItR).
~ Hiring J & A Fencing Engineering for $68,700 to repair the Monrovia High tennis court fencing due to extreme wind damage. https://tny.im/9OvRT
~ Adopting this Mission Statement: "The Monrovia Unified School District exists to provide all students with an exceptional education, ensuring all graduate fully prepared for college, career, and life." [Comment: Hopefully correct the grammar first.] https://tny.im/DMW5g
~ And this Vision Statement: "Our vision is to be an exemplary school district by empowering all students to reach their highest potential through innovative, engaging, and personalized learning experiences." https://tny.im/8dPao
~ A service agreement with Pure Water SoCal, for a hygienic touch-free water drinking dispenser system for district-wide staff break rooms. https://tny.im/Dx5Jw
~ Honoring as Employees of the Month for March:
- Tomasa Rios, Food Services Manager - Bradoaks
- Karen Littlefield, Teacher - Bradoaks
- Victoria Walden, Health Clerk - Wild Rose
- Alison Meloserdoff, Teacher - Wild Rose
~ Receive a report indicating that the district is able to meet its financial obligations for the current and subsequent two fiscal years. https://tny.im/F29Ly
