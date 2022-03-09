Raggedy Ann is a Super Friendly Chatty Catty

Two-year-old Raggedy Ann is super friendly and loves people! She’s pretty chatty, and will probably use her meow to get your attention. Raggedy Ann enjoys being held sometimes, and might even jump into your arms for a cuddle. This sweet girl is looking for a home where she can get lots of love and snuggles.
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment