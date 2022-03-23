News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Dinner at Rudy’s Mexican Food
Dinner at Rudy’s Mexican Food, at the corner of Myrtle and Colorado. Got the Tacos de Carnitas for $11.49 and a beer for $4.95. There was lots of filling and two tortillas so I made two tacos. Tasty and filling.
