Dinner at Rudy’s Mexican Food


Dinner at Rudy’s Mexican Food, at the corner of Myrtle and Colorado. Got the Tacos de Carnitas for $11.49 and a beer for $4.95. There was lots of filling and two tortillas so I made two tacos. Tasty and filling. 

- Brad Haugaard 
