Pedro Is a Happy Bundle of Puppy Energy

One-year-old Pedro is a happy, active dog with lots of adorable puppy energy! He loves being the center of attention and being petted, and will even sit in your lap to be close to you. Pedro is very friendly and is always very excited to meet new people. He’s a quick learner and highly motivated by delicious treats – he already knows sit, down, and shake. Pedro is a bundle of energy and will bring so much fun to your life!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
