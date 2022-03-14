News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Cops Will Be on Lookout For Drunk Drivers on St. Patrick's Day

This St. Patrick’s Day, the Monrovia Police Department will be on alert for suspected impaired drivers and reminds the community to celebrate the holiday responsibly.

Additional officers will be on patrol March 17 from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“Have a game plan before you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” Lt. Oberon said. “Designate a sober driver or make other plans to get home safely.”

During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period, nearly half of all traffic deaths throughout the country involved a drunk driver.

Monrovia PD wants to warn the community that alcohol is not the only substance that can cause impairment. Cannabis, prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and illegal drugs can all lead to a DUI.

If you ever see a suspected drunk driver on the road, call 911.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to Monrovia Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Source: Monrovia Police press release

- Brad Haugaard
