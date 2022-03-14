Monrovia Cops Will Be on Lookout For Drunk Drivers on St. Patrick's Day

Additional officers will be on patrol March 17 from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
“Have a game plan before you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” Lt. Oberon said. “Designate a sober driver or make other plans to get home safely.”
During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period, nearly half of all traffic deaths throughout the country involved a drunk driver.
Monrovia PD wants to warn the community that alcohol is not the only substance that can cause impairment. Cannabis, prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and illegal drugs can all lead to a DUI.
If you ever see a suspected drunk driver on the road, call 911.
Funding for this checkpoint is provided to Monrovia Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Source: Monrovia Police press release
Brad Haugaard
