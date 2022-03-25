Debris Clearance at Canyon Park Begins Monday; Historical Museum Sale; Serving on City Boards; Older American Award; Open City Jobs

~ This coming Monday the city will begin removing debris from Canyon Park. Large bins will be set so fallen limbs and timber, rocks, mud and debris can be separated and hauled away or reused. Over the next two months crews will remove debris while engineers and surveyors begin mapping the park and preparing for construction in early summer.
~ The Monrovia Historical Museum (not to be confused with the Monrovia Historical Society) will host a Treasures from the Collection sale to clear its shelves of some vintage and not-so-vintage items. All proceeds support exhibit development, educational outreach, and historical research. Items sold "as is" and all sales final; buyers must be able to transport their purchases. The museum is located at 742 E. Lemon. https://tny.im/hAJ4j
~ If you'd like to volunteer on a city board or commission, there will be an informational meeting on Tuesday, March 29, at 6 p.m., at Monrovia City Hall. "We're currently accepting applications for positions on the Planning Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Community Services Commission, Library Board, and the Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board." https://tny.im/wucDQ
~ The city is accepting nominations for the 2021 Older American of the Year Award, presented to a Monrovian 60 or older, working or retired, who is involved in volunteer service in Monrovia. Nominations due Friday, April 1, at the Monrovia Community Center (119 W. Palm). The winner will be honored at the Senior Recognition Luncheon on Thursday, April 28, at the Monrovia Community Center. Nomination form: https://tny.im/u5cfq
~ The city is planning to hire (https://tny.im/OJDQS)...
- Administrative Assistant for the Fire Department. Full-time - $43,575-$58,395.22 annually.
- Assistant to the City Manager. Full-time - $103,562- $138,783 annually
- Principal Accountant. Full-time - $93,753-$125,638 annually.
