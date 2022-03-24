Monrovia Police: Man Arrested for Mail Theft; Fake SCE Caller; Car’s ID Stolen; Attempted Kidnapping; Kicking All the Cars; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 378 service events, resulting in 70 investigations.
Disturbing Subject
March 17 at 9:32 a.m., an officer was patrolling a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle when she saw and heard a male adult yelling profanities at two other male adults. The officer contacted the subjects to make sure everything was okay. The officer discovered video of the incident and determined one of the subjects violated a local city ordinance by indulging in profane and threatening language in a public park. The same subject was found to have been shouting racist epithets at the two subjects, in violation of a hate crime. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation – Subject Evaluated
March 17 at 2:48 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of S. Lincoln called to report a family disturbance between a mother and daughter. The daughter suffers from a diagnosed mental illness and was violent with her mother. Officers determined she needed to be further evaluated by a mental health professional. She was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 17 at 11:40 p.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Ivy and Foothill witnessed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light. A traffic stop was conducted, and further investigation revealed that the driver had been driving while under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period. She was unable to provide an adequate breath sample and was subsequently taken to a local hospital for a blood withdrawal.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 18 at 1:24 a.m., an officer on patrol near the intersection of Olive and Ivy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver displayed objective signs and symptoms of intoxication. Further investigation revealed that the driver was driving while under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and transported to a local hospital for a blood withdrawal. She was then transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Mail Theft / Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
March 18 at 4:19 a.m., a resident reported a suspicious vehicle checking mailboxes in the 300 block of Elfwood. Upon arrival officers saw a vehicle matching the description leaving the area. A traffic stop was initiated. As officers spoke with the female driver and male passenger, they could see several mail items between the driver's seat and the center console. The male passenger was uncooperative. The female told officers that the male had her drive him to several locations. She feared he would hurt her if she didn't listen to him; as in the past, he had struck her in the face. The female still had visible injuries to her face. An investigation revealed that the mail inside the vehicle belonged to residents on Elfwood and Starlite. The original caller was also able to identify the vehicle. The male subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Weapon Offence / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 18 at 6:16 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of S. Mountain called to report a suspicious subject was in his neighbor's backyard. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was in possession of brass knuckles and also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
March 18 at 8:55 a.m., a victim called to report that while he was shopping at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain his vehicle was broken into. Officers arrived and determined that several tools had been taken. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
March 19 at 4:36 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding an alarm call. Upon arrival they noticed the glass door on the south side of the business was shattered. The cash register drawer was also on the counter. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
March 19 at 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Linwood regarding a disturbing family call. Officers arrived and determined an adult male was in violation of a valid Domestic Violence Protection Order. The subject was arrested without incident and taken into custody.
Phone Scam
March 19 at 12:19 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of Mauna Loa reported he had been scammed by someone impersonating a Sothern California Edison employee over the phone. This investigation is continuing.
Trespass / Mental Evaluation – Suspect Arrested
March 19 at 1:15 p.m., an employee of a bank in the 200 block of S. Myrtle called to report a customer refusing to leave after a transaction could not be completed. Officers arrived and contacted a male adult. The subject was asked to leave by employees and by officers, but he still refused. The subject was arrested for trespassing and was taken into custody. After being released from the jail with a citation the suspect began acting radically and making statements about wanting to hurt himself. It was determined that he needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional and he was subsequently transported to a local facility for treatment.
Runaway Juvenile / Battery on an Officer / Attempt Robbery – Suspect Arrested
March 19 at 8:18 p.m., officers responded to a youth home in the 100 block of N. Ivy regarding a juvenile wanting to leave the facility without permission. The subject forced her way out of the facility and tried to take the counselors cell phone by force. The runaway was seen by officers walking on the street. Officers went to detain the juvenile, but she began striking the officers, pulling one's hair and biting her. She kicked one officer on the head during the struggle on the ground and scratched him. The officers sustained minor injuries. The juvenile was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
March 20 at 5:02 p.m., a victim reported her vehicle was broken into while parked in the 200 block of E. Maple. Officers arrived and determined that her wallet had also been stolen. The suspect appeared to have forced entry by smashing the driver's side rear window. This investigation is continuing.
Welfare Check / Mental Evaluation – Subject Evaluated
March 21 at 10:17 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Maple regarding a subject who had been repeatedly calling dispatch and the watch commander all morning. The subject was complaining about incidents that occurred with other city’s police departments and would use profanity towards the dispatchers and watch commander. Officers were able to make contact with him and it was determined he was a danger to himself and needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional.
Stolen Plate / Grand Theft Auto
March 21 at 4:14 p.m., a subject came into the lobby to report a call from a towing company stating his vehicle was going to be placed on lien sale if he didn't come get it. The vehicle had been marked for a parking violation and ultimately towed due to that violation. He didn't understand because he still had the vehicle they were describing. He checked his vehicle and noticed that a different license plate was now attached. Further investigation revealed that the plate on his vehicle belonged to another vehicle in Arcadia. The original vehicle at the tow yard was discovered to be stolen out of Arcadia. The vehicles were updated and new paperwork was completed. This investigation is continuing.
Runaway Juvenile / Sexual Battery
March 21 at 4:40 p.m., an employee in the 100 block of N. Ivy reported that a juvenile female just left the location without permission. The officer arrived and spoke to the employee who also told her about a possible sexual battery that occurred between the runaway and another female juvenile. The officer took a report and entered the juvenile into the missing person’s system. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant / Attempt Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
March 22 at 5:09 a.m., a service worker from a car dealership in the 1400 block of S. Mountain called to report a male subject walking around the rear lot and entering a dealership vehicle. Officers arrived and detained the suspect in the rear lot. The suspect was inside the vehicle attempting to get it started. While officers were searching the suspect, they discovered he had a dealership key. Further investigation revealed the suspect was loitering near the dealership earlier during business hours and stole the key from the manager's office. The suspect was trying to locate the vehicle that matched the key. The suspect was also found to have a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for attempt grand theft auto and per the authority of the warrant and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence / Attempt Kidnapping – Suspect Arrested
March 22 at 12:17 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of E. Walnut called saying her ex- boyfriend came by and took her cell phone. He then got into his car and left, but came back later. She was outside and he ran up to her, grabbed her, and carried her to his vehicle. While she was trying to yell, he covered her mouth with his hand. As he was trying to put her in the front seat of his vehicle, she was able to get away and ran. He then left the area. He later came into the Police Department to talk to the officer and was subsequently arrested.
Disturbing Subject – Suspect Arrested
March 22 at 12:40 p.m., an employee from the 300 block of S. Myrtle called to report a transient who has been frequenting the location, had a bag blocking the walkway to the entrance. He was asked to move it and he refused. Officers arrived and asked him to remove it and he still refused. He was arrested and taken into custody for violating the municipal code prohibiting the blocking of a public access way.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
March 22 at 1:43 p.m., a witness called saying a male subject was walking near Central and S. Mountain and kicking vehicles parked along the street. He continued to kick vehicles while walking eastbound. The witness continued to follow him until police detained him. The victims vehicles were all located and an investigation revealed he had done approximately $22,000 in damage overall. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
March 22 at 5:19 p.m., the victim called to report he parked his vehicle in the 1600 block of S. Mountain in the morning when he got to work. He returned to his vehicle after work and discovered his catalytic converter had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation – Subject Evaluated
March 22 at 8:26 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of W. Duarte regarding a patient with a mental health disorder who was banging his head on the ground and attempting to enter other patient's rooms. Nursing staff detained the subject in the corner of the room until officers arrived. Officers determined he needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional and had him transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 22 at 8:48 p.m., a motorist in the 300 block of W. Huntington called to report they were following a possible DUI driver. The vehicle was stopping in traffic and driving only 3 mph. The witness followed the vehicle to a parking lot, where he was stopped. An investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested for DUI and transported to the Monrovia PD Jail for booking. Based on the .35% breath test collected the driver was in danger of alcohol poisoning, .08% is the legal limit. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Grand Theft Auto
March 23 at 7:17 a.m., a victim called to report her vehicle had been stolen from the 800 block of S. Canyon. Officers arrived and determined that when the victim parked her vehicle, it was locked and the keys were not left inside. When she returned hours later, it was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 23 at 8:43 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Foothill and Fifth regarding a pedestrian who had just been struck by a vehicle. An elderly female was walking out of a local business. As she was crossing the parking lot a vehicle entered off of Fifth and didn't see the female. The vehicle struck the pedestrian causing her to be launched in the air approximately five feet. When she hit the ground, she sustained multiple injuries. She was transported to the hospital for further treatment. The driver was given a DMV re- examination form to make sure they are capable of driving a motor vehicle.
No comments:
Post a Comment