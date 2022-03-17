Monrovia Police: Safe Stolen from Hotel: Multiple Crypto Frauds; Robbery With Pistol; Transient Yelling and Peeing; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 407 service events, resulting in 77 investigations.
Commercial Burglary
March 10 at 12:37 a.m., an employee from a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington reported that the front door to the business was open and the keys were attached to the door. There was a lock box attached to the front door. The suspect cut the lock box, left the location, then returned a few minutes later. The suspect stole some coins from the tip jar. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud Report
March 10 at 9:49 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of S. Monterey reported that she was scammed out of approximately $2,000 by a suspect pretending to be an eBay support representative. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud Report
March 10 at 10:10 a.m., a scam was reported in the 100 block of El Nido. The victim stated that she was scammed out of approximately $15,000 between cryptocurrency and gift card purchases. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
March 10 at 9:32 p.m., officers responded to a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington regarding the theft of a safe from one of the hotel rooms. The victims told staff that someone gained entry into their hotel room and stole the safe, which contained cash and a Rolex watch. When staff informed them that they would call the police, the guests stated they did not want the police to respond. The victims’ statements were inconsistent and they said they did not desire prosecution. However, the hotel did desire prosecution for the stolen safe. Officers checked the room and saw that the safe, which was bolted down, was removed. There were no signs of forced entry. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 11 at 9:32 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Mayflower and Central when he saw a motorist make a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. It was learned that the driver had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense and Weapons Offense – Suspect Arrested
March 11 at 12:31 p.m., while patrolling a park in the 1600 block of S Myrtle an officer saw a subject was in passion of drug paraphernalia. He detained the subject and also discovered he was in possession of a baton. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
March 11 at 3:38 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Olive called to report that the catalytic converter to his vehicle was stolen sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 11 at 3:51 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Myrtle called to report that there was a male transient sleeping on her porch. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. He was drunk and could not care for his safety. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Burglary
March 11 at 9:11 p.m., a reporting party at a restaurant in the 400 block of W. Huntington said she parked her vehicle at the location and went inside. When she returned she noticed her purse had been stolen from inside her secured vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
March 11 at 10:00 p.m., officers responded to the area of 600 W. Huntington regarding a male subject acting strange and trying to gain entry to a closed business. They contacted the subject and determined he was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
March 11 at 10:24 p.m., yelling was reported at a residence in the 200 block of E. Lime. A 911 call was also received from a male adult stating he needed help at the location. Officers arrived and found a male subject sitting on the porch. The subject is restrained from the location by a court order. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Burglary
March 11 at 10:39 p.m., residents in the 900 block of Wildrose called and reported their house had been broken into. The suspects gained entry to the rear yard by climbing over the wall of the wash. They climbed up a rain gutter and forced entry to the residence by breaking a window. The location was ransacked and numerous items were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Sexual Battery – Suspect Arrested
March 11 at 11:42 p.m., several calls were received regarding a male subject in the 600 block of S. Myrtle who placed his hand up a female’s dress. Officers arrived and detained a suspect. The suspect’s hand reached up the female’s skirt while she was at the bar. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 12 at 12:22 a.m., while investigating a separate event in the 600 block of S. Myrtle, an officer saw a vehicle drive by at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was stopped in the 200 block of N. Myrtle and the driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 12 at 9:08 a.m., a driver in the area of California and Evergreen was cut off, which caused him to swerve and collide into a light pole. The driver received visible injuries to his head and arm. He was treated at the scene by Monrovia Fire Department.
Vandalism
March 12 at 10:50 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported his vehicle's car door had been smashed overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
March 12 at 2:48 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of W. Lemon said she had been scammed into buying $40,000 worth of crypto from a Facebook page. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
March 12 at 3:10 p.m., a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report a grand theft from the day before. Video surveillance was obtained. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
March 12 at 3:31 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Colorado reported someone had stolen her identity and hacked into her bank account. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense and Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
March 12 at 5:50 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle for a moving violation in the area of Myrtle and Camino Real. The driver was contacted which revealed he was on probation for dangerous drugs. Consent was given to search his vehicle, even though the driver had search conditions. The officer located a loaded handgun in the driver's waistband. A vehicle search revealed a large amount narcotics and over $6,000 in cash. The driver was arrested for the loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number, and possession of drugs for sales & transportation.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 12 at 6:04 p.m., a young female driver stated she suffered a medical emergency while driving in the area of Mountain and Huntington. The driver side swiped one vehicle and rear ended another vehicle that was stopped for a red light, causing a chain reaction of collisions into two other vehicles. Two drivers were transported to the hospital for complaint of pain. All other parties were treated at the scene.
Grand Theft
March 12 at 10:35 p.m., a victim in the area of Foothill and Mauna Loa called to report someone removed his catalytic converter from his 2004 Honda Accord while parked on the street. No suspect(s) were seen or heard. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication and Battery on a Police Officer – Suspect Arrested
March 12 at 10:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 900 W. Huntington when a citizen called to report a male subject struck her vehicle's window while she was stopped in the middle of the street. Officers responded and located the subject who ran. Officers located the subject. When the subject was handcuffed he kicked an officer. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Robbery
March 12 at 11:07 a.m., a robbery was reported in the area of May and Foothill. During the investigation, officers learned that the victim was at an ATM on Myrtle when two male adult suspects approached him and pointed a handgun at him. The suspects demanded his money, phone, ear pods, jacket and shoes. The victim complied and fled on foot. While running, the victim heard several gunshots but he did not stop running. Officers checked the area and located three bullet casings in the area parking lot. No one was hit. The detective bureau was notified. The investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense and Warrant Arrest – Suspects Arrested
March 14 at 2:46 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Canyon and Prospect. The driver had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. A search of the vehicle and further investigation revealed the passenger was in possession of a methamphetamine pipe. Both occupants were cited and released in the field.
Drug Offense and Resisting Arrest – Suspects Arrested
March 14 at 2:50 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of 600 N. Canyon when he stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The male subjects inside the vehicle started to argue with the officer and refused to roll down the windows and provide identification. A sergeant and additional units responded to assist. After several minutes of trying to persuade the occupants to exit the vehicle, officers arrested the driver for resisting arrest. The passenger was arrested for numerous outstanding warrants and possession of methamphetamine. Both suspects were booked and cited out.
Unlicensed Driver
March 14 at 12:47 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code near the intersection of Foothill and Canyon. Investigation revealed the driver was unlicensed. The driver was issued a citation and released at the scene.
Non Injury Traffic Collision
March 14 at 1:11 p.m., a traffic accident was reported in the 900 block of W. Duarte. The driver of an Amazon vehicle was trying to drive down a narrow driveway and hit the corner of the building. Minor damage to both the vehicle and structure.
Fraud
March 14 at 3:58 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of N. Myrtle came into the lobby and said on Saturday she received a call from someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer and that she had warrants for her arrest. She was told that instead of being arrested, she could just pay the fine in gift cards over the phone. The victim bought gift cards and gave them approximately $28,900 in gift cards. She realized it was a scam when she went to the station in Los Angeles to get paperwork stating she is cleared of all charges and they advised her she had been scammed. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
March 14 at 1753 hours, a resident in the 1200 block of S. Alta Vista called to say his garage had been broken into while he was at the store. He said he doesn't know how the suspect(s) gained entry because he had locked the garage. He saw that his bike was missing. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
March 15 at 3:54 a.m., a domestic violence was reported in 200 block of W. Scenic. A couple was drinking alcohol and started to argue. During the argument, the male assaulted the female. The male was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
March 15 at 4:31 a.m., officers responded to the area of Fifth and Chestnut regarding a male suspect attempting to break into a vehicle. The suspect fled on foot prior to police arrival. Officers located a vehicle with a broken window in the 900 block of W. Walnut. The inside of the vehicle was ransacked, but nothing was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
March 15 at 2:38 p.m., an employee of a business in the 200 block of Railroad walked outside the business to where he had parked his vehicle on the street, but his car was gone. He did not give anyone permission to take his car. Officers searched for the vehicle, but could not locate it. The vehicle was entered into the DMV Stolen Vehicle System.
Shoplifting / Restraining Order Violation / Drug Offenses – Suspects Arrested
March 15 at 3:53 p.m., a shoplifting was reported in the 500 block of W. Huntington. An adult male and female left the store with a shopping cart full of merchandise they did not pay for. Officers located the suspects and the stolen property, which was returned to the store. The male suspect had an active domestic violence restraining order to stay away from the female suspect. The female suspect was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Both were arrested and taken into custody.
Recovered Grand Theft Auto
March 15 at 8:56 p.m., a police helicopter called to report a LoJack hit on a stolen vehicle in the area of Jeffries & Treelane. Officers responded to the area for a search. Officers located the vehicle at Wyland & Jefferies and it was returned to the owner.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
March 15 at 11:45 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Parkrose and Bloomdale. A computer search revealed the driver was on parole. Officers searched the vehicle and recovered two pounds of marijuana. The suspect was arrested.
Vehicle Burglary
March 16 at 9:08 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Colorado called to report the window to his vehicle had been smashed. Two bikes were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Disturbing Subject – Suspect Arrested
March 16 at 10:15 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Huntington regarding a male transient who was yelling at people in the area and urinating in front of the location. Officers arrived and recognized the subject from numerous prior contacts. As they approached him, he walked towards them in an aggressive manner, cursing at them, and spit at an officer. He was arrested for spitting on the officers and a private person arrest was completed for the female victim that witnesses him urinating and exposing himself. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
March 16 at 10:15 a.m., an officer was flagged down by a citizen in the area of Magnolia and Olive stating a subject was trying to smash a window on a vehicle. The officer arrived and saw a subject standing outside the vehicle with an object in his hand. He dropped the object and was contacted by the officer. The vehicle turned out to be his and he was trying to break the window to get inside. The item he dropped was a glass pipe commonly used for smoking drugs. A search of his person revealed he was in possession of an additional glass pipe and a methamphetamine. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Accident
March 16 at 4:24 p.m., officers responded to area of Magnolia and Foothill on a report of a traffic accident. Two vehicles had collided in the intersection. Two of the occupants complained of pain and had visible injuries. One was treated at the scene by paramedics and the other was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
Prowling / Resisting Delaying Officer – Suspect Arrested
March 16 at 4:50 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Fifth said an unknown subject looked in her window and was now in her backyard. Officers located the subject at Lincoln and Hillcrest. The subject ran and as officers were running after him, one officer slipped on some gravel and fractured his ankle. The subject continued to run and was eventually apprehended. He was arrested, transported to the station and booked. He was arrested.
Mental Evaluation
March 16 at 11:09 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Monrovista regarding a female off her medication. The subject was turning neighbors electrical off and running their water. She was yelling, banging on garage doors and disturbing residents. Further investigation revealed she was a danger to herself. She was transported to a hospital and placed on a 72 hour evaluation.
