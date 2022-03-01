News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Police Investigating Possible Suicide Near Library
Monrovia Police are investigating an apparent suicide in the parking lot just south of the library, on Lime. The body was discovered early this morning.
https://tny.im/7cGAK
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
3/01/2022
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment