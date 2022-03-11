Prepare Your Business for an Emergency; Low Water Landscaping Workshop; Monrovia is Hiring

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ Prepare your business for an emergency at the Business Emergency Resiliency Training (BERT) seminar on March 24. Details: https://tny.im/1zdtu
~ Water Optimization Workshop focusing on grass removal on March 19 at Maryknoll Sisters property (Greystone and Norumbega), sponsored by Grow Monrovia. A water district speaker will discuss grass rebates, Leigh Adams, from the LA Arboretum and Studio Petrichor, will discuss water-efficient landscaping. There will then be a hands-on workshop on grass removal techniques by beginning the removal of 50,000 square feet of grass at the Maryknoll Sisters property.
~ The city is planning to hire: Police Officer Recruit (entry level); Police Cadet; Recreation Coordinator. Details: https://tny.im/OJDQS
- Brad Haugaard
