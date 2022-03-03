News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Online Meetings On Schools' Local Control and Accountability Plan

Monrovia School District will provide updates on the Local Control and Accountability Plan and its $6.5 million budget at three virtual Zoom meetings. 

Times and Zoom links:

All meetings will have a Spanish presentation, as well.

