Online Meetings On Schools' Local Control and Accountability Plan
Monrovia School District will provide updates on the Local Control and Accountability Plan and its $6.5 million budget at three virtual Zoom meetings.
Times and Zoom links:
Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m.
Zoom link
Monday, March 14 at 5 p.m.
Zoom link
Tuesday, March 15 at 7 p.m.
Zoom link
All meetings will have a Spanish presentation, as well.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
3/03/2022
