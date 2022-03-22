Playful Kahna Loves Her Toys - Even Toilet Paper Tubes

Six-year-old Kahna is a playful cat who dashes after her toys (which include balls, socks, and even toilet paper tubes!). She’s very dexterous and will retrieve her toys from hard-to-reach places. Kahna loves sitting in chairs, even if you were about to sit there yourself. She enjoys being petted, and especially loves back rubs and chin scratches. She shows her appreciation with lots of purring.
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
