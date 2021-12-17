News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Winners of Holiday Home and Business Decorating Contest


Here are the winners of the Holiday Home and Business Decorating Contest:

Home Winners

  • Best Still Display: 752 Valley View Avenue
  • Best Outdoor Display: 612 W. Palm Avenue
  • Most Effective use of Lighting: 214 S. Alta Vista Avenue
  • Best Neighborhood Effort: 517 Valmont Place & Valmont Drive
  • Santa's Workshop Award: 1128 Carmelita Circle
  • Holiday Spirit Award: 826 Ocean View Avenue
  • Judge's Award: 300 Block of North Alta Vista Avenue
  • Children's Choice Award: 221 Grand Avenue
Business Contest Winners
  • Most Creative Display: Mark Houston Associates, Inc. - 517 S. Myrtle Avenue
  • Best Holiday Spirit: Monrovia Floral - 119 E. Olive Avenue
  • Judge's Award: Dream Décor - 505 S. Myrtle Avenue
  • Most Spectacular Display: Civiltec Engineering - 118 W. Lime Avenue
Map here: https://tny.im/Bq8G


