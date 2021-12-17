Winners of Holiday Home and Business Decorating Contest

Here are the winners of the Holiday Home and Business Decorating Contest:
Home Winners
- Best Still Display: 752 Valley View Avenue
- Best Outdoor Display: 612 W. Palm Avenue
- Most Effective use of Lighting: 214 S. Alta Vista Avenue
- Best Neighborhood Effort: 517 Valmont Place & Valmont Drive
- Santa's Workshop Award: 1128 Carmelita Circle
- Holiday Spirit Award: 826 Ocean View Avenue
- Judge's Award: 300 Block of North Alta Vista Avenue
- Children's Choice Award: 221 Grand Avenue
- Most Creative Display: Mark Houston Associates, Inc. - 517 S. Myrtle Avenue
- Best Holiday Spirit: Monrovia Floral - 119 E. Olive Avenue
- Judge's Award: Dream Décor - 505 S. Myrtle Avenue
- Most Spectacular Display: Civiltec Engineering - 118 W. Lime Avenue
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment