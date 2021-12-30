New Year's Eve Parties; Trash Fees Going Up; Christmas Tree Disposal

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ New Year's Eve party on Myrtle, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
~ In addition to the evening celebration, there is NOON Year's Eve at Library Park, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Dec. 31. Activities include live music, arts and crafts, inflatable obstacle course, games and a special countdown to Noon Year's Eve! All ages welcome.
~ Trash collection fees will be going up by 4.61 percent starting January 1. Athens Services, which provides trash collection for Monrovia, is permitted the annual increase in its contract. Typical home rates will increase by $1.56 a month, from $34.91 a month to $36.47. Typical commercial rates will increase by $9.06 a month, from $203.62 to $212.68 per month.
~ To recycle your Christmas Tree, place it curbside on your regular trash collection day. Remove ornaments, tinsel, plastic bags, nails, lights, and plastic or metal stands.
- Brad Haugaard
