Eve - A Rescue Cat Ready for a Life of Love

One-year-old Eve is a beautiful calico who was rescued from a home with over fifty other cats. Although she’s a little shy in her new environment, Eve is slowly coming out of her shell – she just needs a patient adopter to let her go at her own pace. Eve has had a rough past, but we know her future is bright. She’s ready for a wonderful life full of love!
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
