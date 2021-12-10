Monrovia Police: Throwing Noodles at Vehicle; Traffic Stop Turns to Child Abuse Arrest; Drunk Driving; Police Respond to Five Fights at High School; Etc.

Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 2 at 9:51 a.m., a caller reported a male subject was loitering in the area of Chestnut and Fifth. Officers arrived and discovered the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was cited in the field and released.
Vehicle Theft
December 2 at 10:17 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of Genoa reported the tailgate to his truck was stolen sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Throwing Object at a Vehicle – Suspect Arrested
December 2 at 10:34 a.m., a Monrovia Parking Control Officer reported a resident threw a cup of noodles at her vehicle while she was issuing a parking ticket in the 700 block of E. Olive. Officers responded and located the suspect nearby. The suspect was arrested and released with a citation.
Traffic Collision / DUI – Suspect Arrested
December 2 at 10:41 a.m., a three vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Mayflower and Huntington due to a vehicle running a red light. It was later determined the driver was too intoxicated to drive. He was arrested for DUI and transported to the Monrovia PD Jail for booking and a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 2 at 11:26 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a collision at the intersection of Myrtle and Huntington when a driver's foot came off the brake pedal and rear ended the vehicle in front of him. Paramedics responded and treated the subject at the scene.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 2 at 12:02 p.m., a vehicle traveling south on Mountain ran the red light at Evergreen and collided into the side of another vehicle. One driver had complaint of pain and was treated by paramedics at the scene.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
December 2 at 2:42 p.m., a husband called to report his wife had locked him out of his house in the 1000 block of E. Huntington. The husband called a locksmith who responded and opened the door. Once inside officers made contact with the wife who had two outstanding warrants for her arrest due to prior domestic violence incidents. The wife was arrested and transported to the Monrovia PD Jail for booking.
Vehicle Burglary
December 2 at 5:15 p.m., a caller reported she went into a grocery store in the 400 block of W. Huntington and returned minutes later to find the window of her vehicle had been smashed. Her purse was missing and it was later discovered her credit card was used at a nearby department store. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
December 2 at 11:35 p.m., a caller who was in Los Angeles reported his business in the 1900 block of S. Myrtle had a subject in the rear of his business on surveillance footage he was viewing from his cell phone. It looked like the subject possibly jumped over the fence on the west side of the property. Officers arrived and located two bikes on the other side of the property. One of the bikes belonged to the victim and the other one belonged to the suspect. The stolen/recovered bike was left at the location and the other bike was booked as found property. This investigation is continuing
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
December 2 at 11:43 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of W. Olive said she could hear her mom and her mom's boyfriend arguing. It sounded like her mom might be hitting the boyfriend. Officers arrived and contacted the boyfriend to the rear of the residence. They could immediately see injuries on his face. They contacted the female and she was very uncooperative and intoxicated. After an investigation officers placed the female under arrest for domestic violence and transported her to the Monrovia PD Jail for booking.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 3 at 3:58 a.m., officers were patrolling the area of Huntington and Monterey when they saw a subject in the area and stopped to speak with him. An investigation revealed he had a no bail warrant for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrant and transported to the Monrovia PD Jail for booking.
Grand Theft Auto
December 3 at 6:33 a.m., a resident in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle called to report his vehicle was taken sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
School Threat
December 3 at 7:16 a.m., there were several reports of a potential threat of violence to occur at Monrovia High School. Officers, Detectives, and the School Resource Officer responded to the school to investigate. A comprehensive investigation revealed the validity of the threat was not credible.
Mail Theft
December 3 at 7:40 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Norumbega called to report several mailboxes in the area, including hers, were broken into and mail was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Fire Assist
December 3 at 11:08 a.m., a resident, who is non-verbal with severe autism, bit another resident at an assisted living facility in the 100 block of N. Mountain. The residents were separated and now calm. The aggressor has a caregiver and the Los Angeles County Psychological Evaluation Team was notified to perform an assessment.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 3 at 11:33 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of E. Foothill called to report that a subject was on her vacant property and he did not have permission to be there. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who is a local homeless individual. He had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia PD Jail for booking.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 3 at 12:14 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision occurred in the area of California and Lemon. Officers arrived and checked on the well-being of the occupants. Two occupants complained of pain. A report was taken and the driver at fault was issued a citation.
Vehicle Fire
December 3 at 12:23 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of E. Foothill called to report his vehicle caught fire while he was working on it. The fire was extinguished and no one was injured.
Court Order Violation / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 3 at 9:21 p.m., officers patrolling near the intersection of Mountain and Huntington saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. They conducted a traffic stop and an investigation revealed the driver had a child abuse warrant for his arrest. He also had an active court order restraining him from being near the female passenger in the vehicle. He was arrested per the authority of the warrant and transported to the Monrovia PD Jail for booking.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 3 at 10:06 p.m., officers were extra patrolling Station Square Park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when they saw a female subject loitering in the area. An investigation revealed the subject had a no bail warrant out of Glendora for grand theft. She was arrested per the authority of the warrant and transported to the Monrovia PD Jail for booking.
Vehicle Pursuit
December 4 at 12:19 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple traffic violations near the intersection of Shamrock and Evergreen. The vehicle started to yield on Evergreen east of Shamrock, but abruptly fled east on Evergreen to the 210 eastbound freeway. The suspect vehicle information was relayed to the California Highway Patrol. A short time later, CHP responded to a traffic collision involving the suspect vehicle.
Mental Evaluation – Subject Evaluated
December 4 at 9:01 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Valmont called to report a subject was standing in the middle of the street. Officers arrived and located the subject. An investigation revealed he was a danger to himself and officers determined he needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Traffic Collison / DUI – Suspect Arrested
December 4 at 6:53 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Peck regarding a traffic collision. The driver attempted to leave the scene prior to officer’s arrival, but witnesses confronted the driver until officers arrived. Further investigation revealed the driver swerved and crashed into three parked vehicles. An investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia PD Jai for booking and a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 4 at 10:14 p.m., officers responded to a restaurant in the 300 block of W. Foothill regarding a subject walking out on paying his bill. When they arrived, they spoke with an intoxicated male subject. The elder male arrived at the restaurant with two young girls and consumed $ 600.00 worth of food and alcohol. The male subject gave one of the females the cash to pay the bill at the register, but both girls exited the restaurant with the money and fled on foot. Restaurant employees followed the females on foot, but lost sight of them. Restaurant employees refused to prosecute the male. However, the male was too intoxicated to care for himself and was arrested for public intoxication. He was transported to the Monrovia PD Jail for a sobering period.
DUI – Suspect Arrested
December 5 at 1:22 a.m., a caller reported a vehicle had hit the center median at the intersection of Myrtle and Maple. Officers arrived and saw that the driver was unconscious behind the wheel. An investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI and transported to the Monrovia PD Jail for booking and a sobering period.
Hit and Run Collision / Possession of a Firearm – Suspect Arrested
December 5 at 1:23 p.m., a caller reported two motorists just collided into one another in the intersection of Duarte and Mayflower, and one of the vehicles fled the scene. Officers searched the area for the suspect, and located him a few blocks away. He was stopped and after an investigation, was arrested for felony hit & run, because the driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries. He was transported to the Monrovia PD Jail for booking. A handgun was found in the suspect's glove box during a search of his vehicle.
Missing Person
December 5 at 10:58 p.m., a mother in the 100 block of N. Mountain reported her adult old son missing. He was last seen at 1:00 a.m., that morning when he left the home after getting into an argument with his sister. The mother does not believe he is at risk, but he does have depression. The son took his vehicle, but left his cell phone behind. He, along with his vehicle, were entered into the missing person system.
Vehicle Burglary
December 6 at 7:05 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of S. Fifth walked outside his home and discovered someone had forced entry into his parked vehicle sometime during the night. The interior of the vehicle had been ransacked and personal property was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Catalytic Converter Theft
December 6 at 11:36 a.m., the guest of a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington discovered someone had stolen the catalytic converter from her vehicle, which had been parked in the hotel parking lot overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
December 6 at 2:13 p.m., a resident of a condominium complex in the 100 block of S. Mayflower reported a male subject in the yard of the complex. Officers responded and located the subject after a brief search. An investigation revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrants and transported to the Monrovia PD Jail for booking.
Vandalism
December 6 at 10:24 p.m., the victim in the 200 block of W. Central reported that her boyfriend slashed her vehicle's tires. Officers arrived but the boyfriend was uncooperative. The female victim agreed to leave. She later returned to the location just after midnight and called again, reporting that he damaged more of her property. The boyfriend was intoxicated and refused to come outside. The female had two children with her and she too became uncooperative. DCFS was contacted and a warrant will be issued for the male suspect.
Mental Evaluation – Subject Evaluated
December 7 at 12:49 p.m., a resident in the 1600 block of Leafwood reported her neighbor was outside yelling her house was on fire. The caller could not see smoke or flames, but could smell a burning smell in the air. Officers and fire personnel responded. Almost the entire inside of the home appeared burned in various places, but the fire had already been extinguished. The resident who started the fire was transported to a nearby hospital due to smoke inhalation. It was determined the female needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. She was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 7 at 1:26 p.m., a caller reported a motorist struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk at the intersection of Shamrock and Evergreen. Officers responded along with paramedics. The pedestrian sustained a leg injury and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical care. The driver was issued a citation.
Indecent Exposure / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
December 7 at 3:09 p.m., a caller reported seeing a homeless male adult exposing himself in the alley behind a grocery store in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers responded and located a subject matching the description, but the caller refused to identify him or cooperate in the investigation. An investigation revealed the suspect had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrants and transported to the Monrovia PD Jail for booking.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 7 at 5:08 p.m., a motorist reported he just collided into a bicyclist in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Officers responded along with paramedics. The bicyclist had complaint of pain to his legs, but refused to be transported to the hospital. The party found to be at fault was issued a citation.
Grand Theft
December 7 at 7:51 p.m., a loss prevention officer at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported that a male suspect removed a Makita jack hammer from a display and left the store. Officers checked the area but could not locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
December 8 at 7:24 a.m., a resident in the 1800 block of S. Peck walked outside his apartment to go to work and discovered someone had stolen his gold colored Honda Accord. Officers searched the area for the vehicle, but could not locate it. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 8 at 8:44 a.m., a caller reported a vehicle and motorcycle collided in the 1200 block of S. Mayflower. Officers responded along with paramedics. The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The other party was found to be at fault and was issued a citation.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 8 at 12:25 p.m., a motorist reported he was just in a collision with another motorist in the intersection at Wildrose and Mountain. The caller reported he suffered injuries, so paramedics responded along with officers. When officers arrived, they found the driver was only complaining of pain. The party found to be at fault was issued a citation.
Wanted Felony Vehicle – Vehicle Located
December 8, at 12:53 p.m., Azusa Police Department reported they had stopped a vehicle in their city that was wanted by the Monrovia Police Department for being involved in the grand theft of wheels and tires from a Mercedes that had been parked in the parking lot of a hotel in Monrovia. Monrovia detectives responded, identified the occupants and stored the vehicle as evidence.
Fight in Progress
December 8 at 1:58 p.m., a parent reported two MHS students hitting one another in front of the school. Officers responded and located both subjects who were both no longer fighting and separated with no injuries. At the same time four additional and separate fights were reported around the school. With the help of school security, the incidents dissipated and no injuries were reported.
Missing Person
December 8 at 9:05 p.m., the night employee at a girl’s home in the 100 block of N. Ivy called to report one of the juveniles left the location and may have been picked up by someone she knew. The juvenile was on probation with an ankle monitor. She also previously had an opiate addiction. Officers checked the area, but could not find her. Probation notified dispatch that the ankle monitor had been removed in the area of Foothill and Heliotrope. Officers located the monitor in a front yard near the intersection. She was entered into the missing person system.
