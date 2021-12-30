News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Motorcyclist Fleeing Cops Not Clever Enough; Woman Punches Grandpa; Son Hits Father; Son Stabs Stepfather; Husband Hits Wife; Driver Wearing Brass Knuckles; and More
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 347 service events, resulting in 61 investigations.
Commercial Burglary
December 23 at 5:03 p.m., an employee in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report that four male subjects entered the business, used a hammer to smash a display case, and took several cell phones. They left the location and entered a vehicle. The vehicle left the parking lot and went west on Huntington, out of sight. This investigation is continuing.
Felony Evading – Suspect Arrested
December 24 at 10:38 a.m., an officer observed a motorcyclist make a traffic violation in the Chestnut and Monterey area. He attempted to pull over the motorcycle, but the rider fled. A short pursuit ensued and multiple traffic violations were observed. For safety reasons the pursuit was terminated by the officer. The driver pulled into an apartment complex moments after the pursuit was terminated. A containment was establishment and eventually the motorcycle and driver were located. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto – Recovery
December 24 at 2:13 p.m., a resident from Duarte called and informed the Monrovia Police Department that her vehicle was reported stolen out of the City of Duarte on 12/14/21. While driving in the area of Cherry and California she located her vehicle parked. An officer responded and located the vehicle. The vehicle was unoccupied, removed from the system, and returned to the owner.
Elder Abuse – Suspect Arrested
December 24 at 8:18 p.m., officers responded to a family disturbance in the 400 block of W. Palm and learned a female suspect had punched her 74 year-old grandfather in the face causing profuse bleeding. After investigation, the female was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery
December 25 at 2:45 a.m., a fight between a father and his son was reported in the 100 block of S. Canyon. The father was transported to a local hospital with an injury. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 25 at 4:55 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a welfare check regarding a subject passed out behind the wheel of a car in front of a store in the 400 block of W. Foothill. A DUI investigation revealed the subject was driving under the influence. He was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
December 25 at 7:48 a.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of W. Duarte called to report that when she arrived to work the front door was smashed and items were missing from inside. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest
December 25 at 8:10 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Fifth and Huntington when he saw a female subject who he recognized from prior contacts. The officer knew she had outstanding warrants for her arrest. The officer confirmed the warrants and detained the female subject. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Weapons Offense/Warrant Arrests
December 25 at 10:24 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Myrtle and Chestnut when he saw a traffic violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop. The driver was wearing brass knuckles and did not have a driver's license. There were two passengers in the vehicle who had outstanding warrants for their arrest. All three subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
December 26 at 2:49 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill on a burglary alarm activation. When officers arrived, they discovered the front door was open. Upon further inspection the officers noticed it appeared someone entered the business, but the officers were unable to determine a loss at the time. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest
December 26 at 7:31 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Royal Oaks and Mountain when he saw a subject jaywalking. The officer detained the individual and discovered he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
December 27 at 12:34 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of E. Evergreen regarding a stabbing. When officers arrived they discovered the son, who is homeless, arrived and tried to sleep in a vehicle parked in his parents’ front yard. The stepfather and son got into an argument when the son stabbed him, causing a laceration to the bicep and shoulder blade. The suspect fled prior to officers arriving. An area search was conducted, but the suspect managed to evade officers. The father was treated and is expected to survive his injuries. The investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
December 27 at 7:54 a.m., the manager of a business in the 900 block of S. Primrose arrived to work and discovered someone had spray painted graffiti across their building. The graffiti letters were 6 feet tall and the words extended 30 feet across the building. The same graffiti was found in the 600 block of Parker. This investigation is continuing.
Dog Bite
December 27 at 10:18 a.m., the owner of two small dogs reported a pit bull attacked his dogs in the 100 block of W. Palm. Officers responded along with an officer from the Pasadena Humane Society. The owner of the pit bull remained at the location with her dog, which was quarantined. The Pasadena Humane Society will be handling this investigation.
Shoplifting
December 27 at 2:14 p.m., security for a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male adult had just left the store with merchandise he did not pay for. Officers responded and located the subject nearby. The property was returned to the store and the subject was arrested.
Shoplifting
December 27 at 7:08 p.m., a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington detained a subject for shoplifting. Officers responded and arrested the subject.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
December 27 at 9:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to a retail store in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a subject who stole some items and was being followed by store loss prevention. Officers located the subject who was unable to prove his identity, he was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for identification.
Domestic Battery
December 28 at 5:30 a.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of S. Alta Vista. Upon arrival, they met an adult female who advised her husband had battered her. The husband fled the scene as officers arrived and was not located. An Emergency Protective Order was obtained for the victim. The case will be sent to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office for filing consideration. At 9:52 am the victim reported her husband had returned to the scene of the crime. Officers responded and located the male suspect driving away. Officers had been actively searching for him. The suspect initially refused to stop for officers, but after a brief vehicle pursuit, the suspect stopped and was taken into custody. In the jail, methamphetamine was discovered in the suspect's wallet.
Hit & Run Collision
December 28 at 7:55 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Walnut discovered a motorist had collided into his car sometime during the night, then fled the scene without calling the police or leaving a note. The caller's vehicle had been legally parked on the street. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
December 28 at 11:00 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Foothill walked outside his home and discovered someone had forced entry into his vehicle sometime during the night. Officers responded and found the vehicle's ignition system had been tampered with. The suspects fled the area after not being successful in taking the car.
Grand Theft Auto
December 28 at 12:16 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of Diamond discovered someone had stolen his vehicle which had been parked in front of his home. He parked his car at midnight the night before, then went into his home. Officers searched the area for the vehicle, but could not locate it. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
December 28 at 8:35 p.m., a suspect stole merchandise from a retail store in the 700 block of E. Huntington. She was confronted outside by loss prevention and was cooperative. Officers arrested the suspect and released her with a citation.
Vandalism
December 29 at 3:25 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Shamrock when he saw fresh gang graffiti spray painted on a wall. The graffiti was reported for removal.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
December 29 at 5:46 p.m., a customer of a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain walked out after shopping and saw someone inside his vehicle. When he confronted the suspect, the suspect exited the vehicle and ran to a grey Chevrolet Silverado truck, got into the passenger seat and both suspects fled the area. Officers searched the area for the suspects, but could not locate them. The ignition system to the caller's vehicle had been damaged due to the attempt theft. This investigation is continuing.
