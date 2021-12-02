City May Adopt Mandatory Water Restrictions, With Fines For Violations; Report on DA's Special Directives

~ Moving from voluntary to mandatory water usage restrictions because of the continuing drought. If the council adopts this measure it means fines for people who do not cut their water usage by at least 10 percent.
From the staff report:
"No person shall spray irrigate any lawn or landscape area between more than every fourth day between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. the following day. This subsection shall not apply to any drip irrigation system..."
[Comment: This is hard to understand and should be reworded. I could interpret it to mean that I could spray water every day as long as I don't do it between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m., which is clearly not what is intended.]
"For customers who fail to reduce water usage by at least the required 10%, the proposed resolution would establish a penalty of up to two times the cost of a water billing unit (748 gallons of water) for each billing unit in excess what is permitted. The 90% threshold would be based on the water used during the corresponding billing period for the prior year."
Lots more rules here.
~ Hear a report by Police Chief Alan Sanvictores on the LA County District Attorney's controversial "special directives." Here's the report.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment