How Should Monrovia Spend $6 Million Extra a Year? Free Electric Vehicle Charging Extended to Feb. 15; Parade Winners; Sign the Pledge

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ The city is still looking for ideas on how to spend the $6 million per year it is raising from the Measure K sales tax measure. You can submit a suggestion online, here, or there are two more community forums planned: Monday, December 13, 5 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Julian Fisher Park; and Wednesday, December 15, 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m, Zoom Meeting ID: 862 1435 6452.
~ The city has extended free electric vehicle charging at its charging stations through February 15. Four public stations are located at 124 E Lemon. More information here, or contact Chris Castruita at (626) 256-8224 or ccastruita@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
~ The 2021 Holiday Parade Winners are:
- Best Band - Monrovia High School;
- Best Float - North Pole Support Team;
- Judges Award - Plymouth Elementary School;
- Best Dance Squad - Dancing for His Glory;
- Best Holiday Spirit - Monroe Elementary School.
~ The city is asking residents to sign "Monrovia's Pledge" at the Community Center. It says: "We are honored to be residents, business members and community leaders in the Gem City of the San Gabriel Valley foothills. We are thankful for the opportunity to learn more about our neighbors and grateful for this time to embrace and rejoice our diversity. We are committed to engage in and contribute to the diverse world around us and to facilitate opportunities that result in effective and meaningful participation. We are proud Monrovians!"
- Brad Haugaard
