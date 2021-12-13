News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Monrovia YMCA Reopening January 15, 2022
Santa Anita Family YMCA Associate Executive Director Rachel Diaz writes to local YMCA members that, "I’m thrilled to let you know that Santa Anita Family YMCA is officially reopening on Saturday, January 15, 2022!"
- Brad Haugaard
