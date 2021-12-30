Badly Mangled Article About Monrovian

I noticed an old article about a Monrovian sentenced for a hit-and-run death that appeared in an online publication called California News Times. The story was taken from the Long Beach Press Telegram (which got it right) and pretty badly mangled. Here, for your shock or amusement, is the offending paragraph:
"According to police, Long Beach’s Deler Gorichue, 26, was riding a 2016 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail when the 2006 Toyota Solara medium-sized coupe attacked him. According to the coroner’s office, Gorichue was taken to the UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange and later sentenced to death."
The source: https://tny.im/z7fu4
- Brad Haugaard
