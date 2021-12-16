Monrovia City Council to Consider Getting Rid of Elected Mayor Position

~ Consider the wording of a proposed ballot measure that would make the office of mayor a yearly rotating position among the council members. The proposed wording of the ballot measure, which would be voted on at the regular municipal election in 2022, would cause the office of mayor to revert to being a standard city council seat after the expiration of the mayor's term in 2024. https://tny.im/xgxZE
~ Receive and file the 2020-2021 Independent Financial Audit of the Low and Moderate Income Housing Asset Fund and the 2020-2021 Housing Successor Annual Report. https://tny.im/EfIhP
