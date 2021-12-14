Evacuation Warning for Ridgeside and Oakglade Due to Possible Mudflow

Monrovia has issued an evacuation warning for residents living in the areas of Ridgeside Drive and Oakglade Drive. An Evacuation Warning means that there is potential threat to life and/or property, and those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock should leave now.
The city is providing extra patrols and Public Works is prepared with tractors and dump trucks and the county has cleaned out a lot of the mud in the Sawpit catch dam.
- Brad Haugaard
