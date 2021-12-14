Marigold is a Cuddle Cat

Two-year-old Marigold is affectionate, gentle, and loves to be petted. She’ll rub against your legs and hands when she wants attention, and loves to be held. She even allows belly rubs! She’ll follow you from room to room to be near you, or cuddle up next to you while you watch a movie. Marigold would be a wonderful companion for someone who wants a little shadow in their life!
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
