Donna Baker Awards Eight Bikes to Eight Artists

Eight bicycle winners in Donna McCabe Baker's art contest.

Donna McCabe Baker sponsored a holiday coloring contest for the youngsters of the Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills. She writes:

“Congratulations to the kids who won my holiday coloring contest! One of the best things I’ve done in a long time! These 8 kids submitted the winning  holiday drawings. I had originally planned on giving away five bikes to the winners, but the kids from Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills entered, too, so I ended up awarding eight! The joy in that room was amazing! Thanks to Steve at @bicyclesam503 for helping me make this happen!”

- Brad Haugaard 
