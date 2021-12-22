Donna Baker Awards Eight Bikes to Eight Artists

Eight bicycle winners in Donna McCabe Baker's art contest.
Donna McCabe Baker sponsored a holiday coloring contest for the youngsters of the Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills. She writes:
“Congratulations to the kids who won my holiday coloring contest! One of the best things I’ve done in a long time! These 8 kids submitted the winning holiday drawings. I had originally planned on giving away five bikes to the winners, but the kids from Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills entered, too, so I ended up awarding eight! The joy in that room was amazing! Thanks to Steve at @bicyclesam503 for helping me make this happen!”
- Brad Haugaard
