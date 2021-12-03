Students May Get Pizza From Pizza Hut; District Considers Online Tutoring Deal

At its next meeting (agenda) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...
~ Getting pizza from Pizza Hut for students, at $7.40 to $8 per 14-inch pizza. The company promises, "All dough will be whole grain, and the pizzas will consist of low sodium pepperoni and low moisture lite cheese. Our products will be delivered fresh, hot, and on time." Details.
~ A 36 month contract for online tutoring software for $460,000 with Montreal, Canada, based Paper Education Company. The district can add students for $40 per student. Details.
