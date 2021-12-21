Jobie is Full of Goofy, Playful Puppy Energy

Ten-month-old Jobie is a large, playful, goofy puppy! He’s very active and loves a good game of chase. Since he’s a puppy, he’s still learning, but he’s very treat-motivated and picks up new things quickly. He’s very curious and loves to greet everyone. If you have experience with bigger dogs and love that playful puppy energy, Jobie may be perfect for you!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
