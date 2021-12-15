News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Dinner at Sena
Dinner at Sena, on the west side of Myrtle just south of Lime. It was 52 degrees and we sat outside, but the heater kept us nice and warm. Got the Short Rib Tacos for $12.50 and a beer for $5. Yummy! Very good.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
12/15/2021
