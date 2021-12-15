News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Sena

Dinner at Sena, on the west side of Myrtle just south of Lime. It was 52 degrees and we sat outside, but the heater kept us nice and warm. Got the Short Rib Tacos for $12.50 and a beer for $5. Yummy! Very good. 

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)