New School Board President and New Deputy Superintendent

School District Superintendent Dr. Ryan Smith reports that:
The school board has selected Selene Lockerbie as its new president, replacing Maritza Travanti, who served as president for 2021. Also, Traci Gholar was elected as vice president, and Jennifer Anderson as clerk.
The board also welcomed new Deputy Superintendent, Dr. Greg Francois, from the Paramount Unified School District, where he has served for the last fifteen years in various leadership roles including interim assistant superintendent and director.
Superintendent Smith is also from the Paramount school district.
