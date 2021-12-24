More Monrovia Police Assigned to Look for Intoxicated Drivers Through New Year's Day

The Monrovia Police Department is committed to keeping our community safe and encourages everyone to stay in for the night or use a designated sober driver if you have alcohol, marijuana, prescription, or over-the-counter drugs that may impair your ability to drive a vehicle.
From Dec. 15 through New Year's Day, the Monrovia Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The extra enforcement effort is part of a national campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, with the goal of stopping suspected impaired drivers who put others on the road at risk.
"When it comes to consuming drugs and/or alcohol and driving, there is a right and wrong choice," Lieutenant Kevin Oberon said. "Make the right choice by not driving impaired so everyone is able to enjoy the holidays."
Impaired driving is not just from alcohol, Do your research and understand how certain drugs may affect your driving ability.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Source: Monrovia Police press release
- Brad Haugaard
