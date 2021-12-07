Beautiful Betty - Best Friend for an Introvert

Eight-year-old Betty is a beautiful dog who enjoys getting attention from her favorite people, and would love to sleep next to you on the bed. Betty can be a little shy with new people, so she needs an adopter who will let her go at her own pace and provide her with a calm and quiet environment. She would do best in a home without other dogs and without very many visitors, so she would be a great dog for an introvert who wants a furry best friend!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
