Local Businesses Collecting Pet Food for Unity Center

Local businesses are collecting non-perishable food items for pets to donate to Foothill Unity Center's Food Bank and Pet Food Bank on December 17. If you'd like to contribute, these local businesses are collection points:

  • Caring Transitions 135 E Chestnut Ave Ste 2B, Monrovia
  • Wonder Dog Ranch 220 Taylor St, Monrovia
  • The Dog Done, 150 W. Foothill Blvd., Monrovia
  • Monrovia Chamber of Commerce 620 S Myrtle Ave, Monrovia
  • Monrovia Police Dept. 140 E. Lime Ave., Monrovia
  • Sierra Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram 1305 S. Mountain Ave., Monrovia
  • Monrovia Floral 119 E Olive Ave, Monrovia
  • Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 517 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia
  • Monrovia Unified School District 325 East Huntington Dr., Monrovia
  • Mt. Lowe Brewery 150 E Saint Joseph Street Arcadia
  • Mitry Pharmacy 145 East Duarte Rd., #D Arcadia
  • Starbucks 5 W Live Oak Ave., Arcadia

