Tik Tok Friday School Threats Not Credible, Extra Police Anyway

From Superintendent Ryan Smith:
“The Monrovia Unified School District has become aware of troubling posts that have been shared widely this week on the social media platform TikTok. The posts refer to a threat to school safety on Friday, December 17.
“The posts are part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our schools or district and are not specific to Monrovia Unified. We have heard reports from other districts that the same posts are circulating in their communities. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority.
“Additionally, the district has been in contact with the Monrovia Police Department (MPD) regarding this matter. MPD will have an increased presence around our campuses throughout the school day on Friday as an added precaution.”
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment