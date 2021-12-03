School District Doubtful That a Threat Was Made Against Monrovia High

Dr. Ryan Smith posted a statement regarding the alleged threat against Monrovia High School. Here are excerpts:
"The principal at Monrovia High School issued a statement earlier this morning indicating that he and his staff are working with the Monrovia Police Department to investigate a threat made against the school."
"While we are aware of a rumor of a threat being made against Monrovia High School, our investigation together with Monrovia Police Department at this point has neither confirmed that a threat was indeed made, nor has it determined that this rumor is specific or credible. If we believed that anyone was in imminent danger, we would not have allowed school to be conducted.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we will continue to work closely with Monrovia Police Department to investigate this matter and will update all of our stakeholders when appropriate. Classes are continuing at Monrovia High School as scheduled."
- Brad Haugaard
