Monrovia Post Office Gets a New Postmaster
Monrovia's post office is welcoming its new Postmaster, Wayne Truong.
Truong started his postal career in April 1998 as a PTF (part-time, flexible) mail carrier in the city of Glendale. On Dec. 20, 2014 he was promoted to supervisor in the City of Burbank. He then was promoted to be postmaster of a Level 21 Post Office in Tujunga in 2019, and then given an opportunity to be the officer in charge of the Monrovia Post Office. This is an upper level position as the Monrovia Post Office is a Level 22 office. His goal is to continue moving up within the Post Office and manage a Level 24 Post Office. He says his passion and love for the job keep him going and he is always looking for ways to support his employees' growth within the Post Office.
"It's an honor and privilege to be a postmaster," he said. "I plan to create a positive work environment for all my employees and provide a reliable customer service to the Monrovia community "
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 12/15/2021
