Girl Scouts Install Mile Markers on Wilderness Area Trail; Money Available for Seismic Retrofitting - Register by Dec. 9

~ Girl Scout Troop 2851 has installed mile markers in the Hillside Wilderness Preserve along the path that lead to Sunset Bench, a lookout point. The scouts have been working on the project since October. Amy Crissey and her troop created the project to measure the distance from the Ridgeside access point to the newly installed Sunset bench. Measurements were marked every quarter mile with post and mile markers indicating the remaining distance to the bench.
~ Monrovia residents have until December 9 to register for the 2021 Earthquake Brace + Bolt program, which provides $3,000 toward a seismic retrofit for houses that qualify. There is also a supplemental grant available for those with a household annual income of $72,080 or less that could pay for up to 100 percent of the seismic retrofit. For details: https://www.earthquakebracebolt.com/
