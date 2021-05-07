Vintage Items For Sale to Repair Ceiling of Historical Society's Anderson House

One of the items on sale by Monrovia Historical Society: Classic Red Eye treadle sewing machine with detailed head in oak cabinet with seven drawers of vintage notions.
The Monrovia Historical Society is holding an on-line and in-person fundraising sale of vintage treasures to raise money to repair the ceiling of the historic Anderson House at 215 E. Lime, which began crumbling and had to be removed.
Items for sale include furniture, vinyl music albums, vintage office machines, a Thomas Edison dictaphone, a steamer trunk from Selfridge’s in London, a 1842 coverlet by a weaver whose works are in the Smithsonian, and much more. You can see the items here, monroviahistoricalsociety.org/sale, and you can purchase them using PayPal if you are an Historical Society member. If you are not a member, you can become a member here (monroviahistoricalsociety.org/membership-1), then purchase the items.
|The kitchen ceiling. Sad. Sad.
The items for sale, while historic, either do not relate to the Society's mission, or are surplus. For questions write to monroviahistoricalsociety1896@gmail.com or text or call (626) 675-8323.
- Brad Haugaard
